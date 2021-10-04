Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

In yet another hit-and-run accident, an unidentified man was run over by an unknown vehicle on the Sector 40/55 dividing road on Saturday night.

Police said the victim, who appeared to be 25-30 years old, was found injured by a policeman on patrolling duty.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he died during treatment.

Police are going over CCTV footage along the road to identify the offending vehicle.

Its unidentified driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

The victim’s body has been kept at the GMSH-16 mortuary for identification.