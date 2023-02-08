Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh’s Sector 29

In yet another hit and run accident in the city, a speeding car left a 68-year-old pedestrian dead near Sai Baba Temple in Sector 29 on late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali.

The accident was witnessed by a security guard, who works at a night shelter near the temple.

The guard, Sukhjit Singh, told the police that he saw a man walking with the help of a stick on the road around 11.20 pm on Sunday. Suddenly, a speeding car coming from the community centre hit the pedestrian. After the accident, the car stopped at a distance, but its driver sped away towards Sector 30 on noticing people gathering.

The injured man was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On the guard’s complaint, police have booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace and arrest the accused.