Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pedestrian killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

Pedestrian killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 17, 2023 03:49 AM IST

The deceased, Sunil Das, 50, lived in district’s Madawala village, Panchkula; he worked at a factory and also did farming, said Pinjore police

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Panchkula, an unidentified vehicle claimed the life of a 50-year-old pedestrian in Pinjore.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)

The deceased, Sunil Das, 50, lived in district’s Madawala village. He worked at a factory and also did farming, said police.

In his complaint, Das’ son Ankit, 20, told the police that he worked as a mechanic in Baddi. He said on Tuesday, his father left home in an auto-rickshaw to buy fertiliser from a centre selling seeds and fertilisers in Ram Nagar Kholi village.

Ankit said while his father was crossing the road, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Owing to the collision, Das fell on the road and before he could react, the vehicle ran over his head, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of government hospital, Kalka, and later identified by Ankit.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

The deceased leaves behind two sons and one daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out