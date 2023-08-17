Pedestrian killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Panchkula, an unidentified vehicle claimed the life of a 50-year-old pedestrian in Pinjore. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)

The deceased, Sunil Das, 50, lived in district’s Madawala village. He worked at a factory and also did farming, said police.

In his complaint, Das’ son Ankit, 20, told the police that he worked as a mechanic in Baddi. He said on Tuesday, his father left home in an auto-rickshaw to buy fertiliser from a centre selling seeds and fertilisers in Ram Nagar Kholi village.

Ankit said while his father was crossing the road, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Owing to the collision, Das fell on the road and before he could react, the vehicle ran over his head, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary of government hospital, Kalka, and later identified by Ankit.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

The deceased leaves behind two sons and one daughter.

