Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pegasus snoopgate: Congress protests outside Himachal Raj Bhawan
chandigarh news

Pegasus snoopgate: Congress protests outside Himachal Raj Bhawan

The Congress has no work left, but to make unnecessary hue and cry, says BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Congress leaders and members staging a protest outside Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Friday and sought resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah and a judicial inquiry into the matter of ‘illegal surveillance’ of individuals, journalists and politicians through spyware Pegasus.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, along with party workers and legislators, participated in the protest. Rathore said phones of about 300 people, including political leaders and scribes were hacked into.

“It’s a big scandal. Snooping on leaders is the murder of democracy,” he added.

He also demanded that the central government should get an inquiry done by a Supreme Court judge.

Meanwhile, the BJP rebuffed the allegations. “The Congress has no work left, but to make unnecessary hue and cry,” said party’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP