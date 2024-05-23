People have no faith in Congress: Haryana chief minister Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the public has no faith in them and the opposition party is a divided house. When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Haryana, Nayab said, “The Congress is divided into different groups internally. (HT Photo)

He was speaking to reporters during his road show-cum-bike rally in Karnal that was also attended by former CM Manohar Lal and the Great Khali.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Haryana, he said, “The Congress is divided into different groups internally. The public has no faith in Congress now. Congress has always promised but failed to deliver, while whatever Modi says is fulfilled.”

Saini met the party workers after the roadshow. Saini said, “I have blessings and love of the public. You all should press the lotus button on May 25 with all your families.”