Perform or get ready to be shunted out: Punjab CM Channi to police brass

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday warned the police officers, especially the senior superintendents of police (SSPs), to perform or be ready to be replaced for inefficiency.

He also asked the force to ensure effective, efficient and transparent policing across the state to instill confidence of the general public in the law and order machinery. Prioritising the challenges being faced by the state, Channi asked the officials, right from top brass to the bottom, to work in unison to eradicate corruption, break the drug supply chain, illicit liquor trade and curb the sand mafia with heavy hand.

“A system should be developed to identify the drug peddlers, smugglers who are supplying drugs,” he said while chairing the first meeting of the police brass.

Expressing concern over the adulteration of food products like milk, cheese and other dairy products, the CM asked the police to launch a vigorous campaign in tandem with the health department to crack down on such unscrupulous elements. The additional chief secretary (home) was asked to rope in vigilance teams to act against those involved in food adulteration.

He also asked the SSPs to issue detailed directions to all the DSPs and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure that small shopkeepers, especially vendors, are not fleeced in lieu of allowing them to put stalls for selling crackers and other items. Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and chief secretary Anirudh Tewari were among those present.