Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Perform or get ready to be shunted out: Punjab CM Channi to police brass
chandigarh news

Perform or get ready to be shunted out: Punjab CM Channi to police brass

Ensure effective and transparent policing across Punjab to instill confidence of the general public in law and order machinery, CM Charanjit Channi tells police
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday warned the police officers, especially the senior superintendents of police (SSPs), to perform or be ready to be replaced for inefficiency.

He also asked the force to ensure effective, efficient and transparent policing across the state to instill confidence of the general public in the law and order machinery. Prioritising the challenges being faced by the state, Channi asked the officials, right from top brass to the bottom, to work in unison to eradicate corruption, break the drug supply chain, illicit liquor trade and curb the sand mafia with heavy hand.

“A system should be developed to identify the drug peddlers, smugglers who are supplying drugs,” he said while chairing the first meeting of the police brass.

Expressing concern over the adulteration of food products like milk, cheese and other dairy products, the CM asked the police to launch a vigorous campaign in tandem with the health department to crack down on such unscrupulous elements. The additional chief secretary (home) was asked to rope in vigilance teams to act against those involved in food adulteration.

RELATED STORIES

He also asked the SSPs to issue detailed directions to all the DSPs and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure that small shopkeepers, especially vendors, are not fleeced in lieu of allowing them to put stalls for selling crackers and other items. Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and chief secretary Anirudh Tewari were among those present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police commemoration day observed in Ludhiana

Dera Bassi: 36-year-old man found dead inside well

53 more dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

Patiala man kills fiancée after she discovers his first marriage, held
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP