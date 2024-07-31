Performance of players in Olympics result of Sports Policy 2014: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday said that the performance of the state’s players in the Paris Olympics is the result of Sports Policy of 2014, implemented by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. There are several games left and I hope the players will give their best to make proud their country and their states, said Saini. (HT Photo)

Saini said this while speaking to reporters at his “Jan Samwad” programme at grain market in Ambala’s Naraingarh, the CM congratulated Ambala’s Sarabjot Singh and Jhajjar’s Manu Bhaker for winning bronze medal in the 10m mixed team air pistol event.

He also praised other players for showing their exceptional performance. “There are several games left and I hope the players will give their best to make proud their country and their state,” he added.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old army man Balraj Panwar from Karnal’s Kaimla village in Gharaunda sub-division, who was the only Indian to represent the country in rowing, was dropped out of medal contention on Tuesday.

He finished fifth in quarter-final 4 of the men’s singles sculls event but will race in semi-final C/D on Wednesday, aiming to record India’s best finish in Olympic rowing.

His family members and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan watched the match together at the office of a local sarpanch.

Panwar’s mother Kamla said, “I’m the happiest that my son reached the Olympics. This is gold medal for us. Now we all are eagerly waiting for him and the whole village will welcome him on his return.”