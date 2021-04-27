Permission process for holding gatherings simplified in Haryana

The Haryana government has simplified and sped up the process of seeking permission for holding public events.

Now, organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions, and other congregations will simply have to submit their application to the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) as a hard copy or through e-mail.

The financial commissioner (revenue) and additional chief secretary (revenue and disaster management) Sanjeev Kaushal said the office of the DC will forward the soft copy of application to the commissioner of police, superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, sub-divisional magistrate, and municipal corporation, council or committee concerned on the same day for obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC).

If the office concerned does not have an objection, they would provide their NOC by 11am the next day by e-mail. In case any office fails to provide the objection on the application by 11am, the application would be deemed to have been cleared and permission will be issued to the applicant without any delay, said Kaushal.

As per the current Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Haryana government, organisers of public gatherings would have to take prior permission of district magistrates.

No entry

In view of the increasing risk of Covid spread, the Haryana government has banned the entry of all visitors to the New Haryana Civil Secretariat, Sector 17, Chandigarh, for a week. An order to this effect was issued by financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal. Those seeking an appointment have been advised to fix discussion with the officers concerned through video conference.