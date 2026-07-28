Petrol bomb hurled at Sangrur BJP office

A petrol bomb was hurled by unidentified miscreants at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office on Uppli Road in Sangrur, drawing sharp reactions for the party, which alleged that ‘the state’s law and order has completely collapsed under the AAP government.’

The BJP office in Sangrur. (HT )

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Police said no one was hurt in the incident, which occurred wee hours on Sunday, adding that efforts are on to trace the culprits.

Last month, two unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb at a clinic of a homeopathy doctor, a local BJP leader, in Bathinda district. On April 1, a grenade blast took place outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.

On April 7. 2025, a hand grenade was lobbed at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar.

Sangrur superintendent of police (SP) Devinder Attri said a petrol-filled bottle was thrown from outside of the building.

“Petrol was filled in a bottle and it was thrown from the outer cordon of the building. A burn mark was found on the wall. We will take strict action against those behind this incident,” Atrri said.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Section 326 (G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, against two unidentified individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Section 326 (G) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, against two unidentified individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday. The office caretaker, who arrived for routine cleaning on Monday, alerted Maninder Singh Kapial, BJP district president, who then informed the police.

A forensic team was called to collect samples, police said, adding that CCTV footage of nearby areas is being scanned to trace those behind the attack.

The FIR further states that the CCTV footage revealed that at approximately 2:35am on Sunday, two unidentified individuals arrived on foot from the direction of Uppli village. They lit a petrol-filled glass bottle and threw it over the office’s boundary wall toward the building before fleeing the scene on foot.

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In his statement to the police, Kapial alleged that the attackers intentionally targeted the kitchen area to ignite gas cylinders kept inside, aiming to cause a fire and damage to the property.

Local BJP leader Randeep Deol condemned the attack, terming it an attempt to disturb law and order in the region. “Attack on the BJP office shows the inefficiency of the AAP government. Earlier, there was an attack on the party office in Chandigarh. It is quite unfortunate,” Deol said.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the incident.

“The people of Punjab are demanding answers: Is the rule of law prevailing in the state, or has it given way to lawlessness and gangsterism?” Dhillon asked.

Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who visited the Sangrur office, said it was a deeply concerning incident.

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Bittu said the miscreants are targeting the party out of fear that a BJP government would eradicate gangsters, drug abuse, and terrorism from Punjab just as it did in Jammu and Kashmir.