In Panchkula, petrol is available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.63, followed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.35 in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Petrol price breaches 100 per litre in Mohali

With this, Punjab became one of the 11 states and union territories in the country where the price of petrol has gone into three digits
By Rajanbir Singh, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST

For the first time in the tricity’s history, petrol prices crossed the 100 per litre mark, reaching 100.20 in Mohali district on Saturday.

This comes after fuel prices were hiked for the fourteenth time this month. With this, Punjab became one of the 11 states and union territories in the country where the price of petrol has gone into three digits.

Fuel remains most expensive in Mohali, with even diesel priced at 91.58 per litre. In Panchkula, petrol is available for 95.63 and diesel for 89.05, followed by 94.35 and 88.29, respectively, in Chandigarh.

“This is unprecedented. Before 2021, a price of even 80 per litre was considered excessive,” said Ashwinder Mongia, president, Mohali Petroleum Dealers Association, while blaming the central and state governments for “exploiting the common man”.

“Petrol pumps in Punjab are suffering huge losses due to the price disparity with Chandigarh. This is not a viable business anymore. We will consider holding protests to catch the attention of the authorities. The government must start imposing GST on fuel to regularise the taxes,” he said.

The rising diesel prices have transporters in the tricity worried too. BL Sharma, general secretary, Chandigarh Transport Association, said: “Prices of daily use items and vegetables are likely to rise if this trend continues. At present, many transporters are operating on losses due to the scarcity of work, but once the pandemic situation improves, the prices will go up.”

