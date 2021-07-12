Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol price crosses 97 per litre mark in Chandigarh
Members of Chandigarh Youth Congress protesting against the continuous hike in fuel prices at Sector 28 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Petrol price crosses 97 per litre mark in Chandigarh

In less than a week, petrol’s price has risen from 96 to 97 per litre; diesel is also inching towards 100 per litre
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:55 AM IST

The price of petrol in the city climbed to 97.04 per litre on Sunday, the highest it has ever gone and nearing the 100 per litre mark. Diesel is also close to hitting the 90 mark after reaching 89.51 per litre.

In less than a week, petrol’s price has risen from 96 to 97 per litre.

In the tricity, fuel is costliest in Mohali with petrol selling for 102.94 per litre and diesel for 92.81 per litre. Prices in Panchkula are higher than Chandigarh, with petrol at 98.35 per litre and diesel at 90.28 per litre.

Petrol pump owners across the tricity are complaining of decline in sales due to the high prices. Spike in fuel prices is also leading to increase in vegetable rates, with transporters claiming losses.

