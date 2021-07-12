The price of petrol in the city climbed to ₹97.04 per litre on Sunday, the highest it has ever gone and nearing the ₹100 per litre mark. Diesel is also close to hitting the ₹90 mark after reaching ₹89.51 per litre.

In less than a week, petrol’s price has risen from ₹96 to ₹97 per litre.

In the tricity, fuel is costliest in Mohali with petrol selling for ₹102.94 per litre and diesel for ₹92.81 per litre. Prices in Panchkula are higher than Chandigarh, with petrol at ₹98.35 per litre and diesel at ₹90.28 per litre.

Petrol pump owners across the tricity are complaining of decline in sales due to the high prices. Spike in fuel prices is also leading to increase in vegetable rates, with transporters claiming losses.

Petrol price crosses ₹97 per litre mark in Chandigarh