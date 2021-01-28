Petrol prices breach ₹83 per litre in UT for the first time
Petrol prices crossed ₹83 for the first time in the city, settling at ₹83.09 per litre on Thursday. Diesel was also the costliest ever at ₹76.23 per litre.
The prices also hit an all-time high in Mohali with petrol selling at ₹88.37 per litre and diesel at ₹79.09 per litre. In Panchkula, the rates were ₹84.22 and ₹76.89, respectively.
In the 28 days since January 1, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by ₹2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.
In the last jump in prices, on January 19, petrol in Chandigarh was selling at ₹82.04 and diesel at ₹75.13. Before this, on January 8, petrol was priced at ₹81.08 and diesel at ₹74.14. When the month began, petrol was available for ₹80.34 and diesel for ₹75.38.
With international crude oil prices expected to rise further, petrol pump dealers said another hike in prices was expected in the coming days.
