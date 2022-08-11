Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar

The owner of a fuel station was gunned down by unidentified car-borne persons in the Holy City colony of Amritsar on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Singh who runs a petrol pump at the Fathegarh Churian road in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at around 10:30pm when Mohan had reached outside his home, after work.

As per information, when Mohan reached just outside his house, a Toyota Innova SUV also reached there and the assailants in the car opened fire. Police sources said the assailants had used a silencer while opening fire.

Soon after the incident, police commissioner Arun Pal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other senior officials reached the spot and started investigation. The DCP confirmed Mohan’s death. He said investigation to ascertain the identity of the accused was on.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station, said police sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at the time when the state is on high alert due to the approaching Independence Day. Hours before the incident, Amritsar police’s senior officers led by commissioner of police (CP) Arun Pal had conducted a flag march to instill a sense of security among the citizens.