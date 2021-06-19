Petrol rate shoots up to 99.04 per litre in Mohali

With continuous price hikes by the government, petrol cost in Mohali rose to ₹99.04 per litre, the highest ever and within sight of crossing the ₹100 mark soon.

Diesel also reached the all-time high of ₹90.62 per litre. Prices in Chandigarh and Panchkula are also hitting new highs every week.

In Panchkula, petrol costs ₹94.48 per litre and diesel ₹88.09 per litre. Both are slightly cheaper in Chandigarh, at ₹93.22 and ₹87.34, respectively.

President of Mohali Petroleum Dealers Association, Ashwinder Mongia said, “Fuel consumption in Punjab is mostly by farmers and transporters, so the rise in diesel prices will directly affect their livelihood. Even earlier people would prefer to go to Chandigarh and Panchkula for fuel refills, but further increase in the price margin is taking away more business from Mohali.”

“With global rates of oil increasing, the price in the domestic market is also fluctuating. This is a temporary increase due to the policies of other countries. Further, once the Covid situation improves global fuel prices will come down and domestic markets are also likely to see some relief,” said Arjan Singh, president of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

The prices of vegetables and other commodities may also get affected with the spike in fuel rates.

“Some inflation in household goods can be expected. Prices of fruits and vegetables being brought from other states will also increase if the trend continues,” said BL Sharma, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association.