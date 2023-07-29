PGI implements collegium system to appoint department heads

Following a recent directive from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director has taken steps to implement the collegium system for the appointment of heads of departments (HODs).

Consequently, collegiums have been established in all of the institute’s 48 departments.

The collegium, composed of faculty members, will have a specific composition based on the number of faculty members. For departments with more than ten faculty members, the collegium will consist of four members selected by seniority, along with one or two faculty members appointed as per the director/dean (academic)’s directive.

In departments with six to 10 and under five faculty members, the collegium will comprise three and two faculty members and one appointed member each respectively.

Moreover, the collegiums will consult the representatives of junior residents and senior residents on all matters concerning the residents.

In a proposal of “Rotation of Headship” at PGIMER, AIIMS-New Delhi, JIPMER and new AIIMS, the ministry of health and family welfare had decided to adopt a collegium system for appointment of heads of the departments (HODs). Following this, once the ministry grants approval, the finalisation of the rotational headship will take place.

The ministry issued a letter on July 18, 2023 to the directors of AIIMS, PGIMER, and JIPMER, instructing them to take necessary action in the matter accordingly.