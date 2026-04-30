Chandigarh: PGI mother-child centre opens today

Union minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda is set to inaugurate two 300-bed each state-of-the-art facilities — mother and child care and neuroscience centre — at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday.

The inauguration will take place at the 39th convocation ceremony of the institute. (HT File)

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The mother and childcare centre, built at the cost of ₹485 crore, will ease the current patient load in the hospital as the number of live births taking place at the hospital and infants requiring intensive care has increased over the years.

The Advanced Neuroscience Centre, built at the cost of ₹495 crore, will house neurosurgery and neurology departments under one roof. The inauguration will take place at the 39th convocation ceremony of the institute. As many as 682 candidates across various disciplines will be awarded degrees at the event.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will also be present.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “The PGIMER caters to over 30 lakh patients in outpatient departments (OPDs) and more than one lakh admissions annually, supported by over 160 specialised and super-specialty clinics. With advanced technologies such as robotic surgery, PET-CT, and AI-driven diagnostics, we continue to enhance precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes.”

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{{^usCountry}} On infrastructure expansion, Prof Lal informed that PGIMER was also undertaking projects in the satellite centres at Sangrur, Una and Ferozepur and other regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On infrastructure expansion, Prof Lal informed that PGIMER was also undertaking projects in the satellite centres at Sangrur, Una and Ferozepur and other regions. {{/usCountry}}

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