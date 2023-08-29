Chandigarh: PGI safai karamchari union to go on strike from August 29

PGI Safai Karamchari Union, PGI Safai Karamchari Contract Union and PGI All Contract Workers’ union will go on strike on Tuesday. They are demanding action against a sanitary inspector who allegedly gave death threat to the union’s president on Independence Day. The strike could impact the operational efficiency of the hospital. (HT FILE)

Pankaj Sachan, president of PGI Safai Karamchari Union, reported that on August 15, as he arrived for duty and attempted to mark his attendance, the sanitary inspector purportedly subjected him to verbal abuse and gave death threat.

According to Sachan, despite a span of 10 days, no action has been initiated against the sanitary inspector. Instead, on August 26, transfer orders were issued for him.

Starting from Tuesday, Sachan is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike in front of Kairon Block, PGI. He is demanding action against the sanitary inspector and to be reinstated to his prior position.

The strike will encompass a wide array of employees, comprising hospital attendants, kitchen staff, clerks, lift operators, gardeners and parking staff. The strike could impact the operational efficiency of the hospital.

Deputy director, administration, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, said the matter was in the knowledge of senior administrative officer and appropriate action was being taken.

