Chandigarh admn reworks design of PU-PGI underpass

With PGIMER and Panjab University (PU) refusing to allocate spare land for a pedestrian underpass between the two institutions, the UT department of urban planning has made amendments to the project’s design as per the current site conditions.

The design has been revised as PGIMER and PU have refused to allocate spare land for entry and exit points. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approved by former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November 2019, the project was proposed, as around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch between the two institutions every day. Over three years later, it continues to be mired in repeated delays.

During a meeting on March 4, the Chandigarh Heritage Committee had directed the UT administration to request 60 square yards from both PU and PGIMER to establish convenient entry and exit points for those using the underpass. However, both institutions had refused to comply with the request.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior officer from the department said due the institutions’ refusal, the design had been modified as per the existing site conditions.

The revised design will be presented to the sub-panel of the heritage committee, which is scheduled to convene in the third week of July. The panel’s chairperson, Sumit Kaur, is currently in the US, and her arrival is expected on July 15. The meeting will be scheduled following her return, the officer said.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion. The UT traffic police has also stressed on the need for an underpass at the site due to the heavy traffic flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON