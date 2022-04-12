PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association

The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA), which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A WPA collaborating centre is part of an international collaborative network and aims to enable the advancement of mental health for countries in the region or worldwide.

WPA will support PGIMER in developing, delivering, and sharing educational, research and publications expertise and resources and policy and practice developments in the field of psychiatry. The mission is to enable countries in the region to develop, strengthen, and offer continuing support to develop human resources for mental health at all levels.

Dr Debasish Basu, head of the psychiatry department at PGIMER, said, “WPA, in its triennial Action Plan 2020-2023, has identified “public mental health” as one of the key areas of work. PGIMER will raise awareness, value, acceptance and prioritisation of public mental health in the national health policies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}