PGIMER doctor alleges ragging by colleague, resigns

A 29-year-old senior resident doctor pursuing a super-specialty course in the neurosurgery department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has resigned after complaining of “toxic working environment” and “ragging” by one particular senior resident of the same department.

Dr Sandeep Yadav, who had joined the institute in January this year, resigned within a month. He was relieved from the institute on March 13.

In his complaint to the health ministry dated March 25, Yadav stated that one particular resident, who was a senior to him, used to pass derogatory remarks at him and his family and would not even permit him to have meals or rest hours.

“I am traumatised and haunted by the ill-treatment I received during my tenure….I have not crumbled under workload, but due to hatred against me along with torture and ragging...He would force me to visit the department and the wards even after my working hours and would humiliate me throughout the day, always threatening me to leave the course mid-way. He maligned my image in the department and I was portrayed as someone who was inefficient or unwilling to work,” Yadav wrote in his complaint.

Issue not brought to our notice: RDA

PGIMER Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) said that the concerned doctor had not brought any such issue to their notice. However, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, a national-level body, has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

“I am not aware of any such issue and the doctor concerned should have brought it to my knowledge so that we would have acted on it. He should have approached us before resigning,” said Dr Uttam Thakur, president of RDA.

PGIMER in its official response said that a committee will be constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the case.

“Dr Satish Yadav tendered his unconditional resignation earlier and no such issue of harassment was flagged at the time. However, all these issues have surfaced only later on after his leaving the institute. The institute has taken a serious view on this and a committee will be constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry to bring the facts to light,” an official statement said.

Dr Yadav on the other hand said, “I had cited personal problems and my mental condition in my resignation letter.”