PGIMER honors organ donor families for selfless courage

Chandigarh: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) honoured 16 brave-heart donor families for consenting to organ donation during moments of personal loss. Through their selfless decisions, the donor families contributed to saving 52 patients. (HT File)

The families were felicitated during the inaugural session of Samarthan 2026, a CME-cum-workshop on organ donation and transplantation organised by Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) North at PGIMER. The event witnessed participation from more than 200 delegates, including members of the medical fraternity and civil society from across the region.

Through their selfless decisions, the donor families contributed to saving 52 patients suffering from end-stage organ failure and restoring sight to 28 corneal blind patients through organ and tissue transplantation at PGIMER. The ceremony turned emotional as the entire auditorium rose for a standing ovation, acknowledging the courage and generosity of the families.

PGIMER director Prof. Vivek Lal, who attended the session as chief guest, said the institute’s achievements in organ transplantation would not have been possible without the trust and magnanimity of donor families.

ROTTO director Dr. Anil Kumar emphasised that fostering a culture of voluntary deceased organ donation is crucial to bridging the gap between organ demand and availability in the country.

Health Ministry’s senior regional director Dr. Amarjeet Kaur also lauded the families, stating that their courage inspires hope for thousands awaiting life-saving transplants.