Chandigarh’s PGIMER to launch yoga programme to alleviate mental strain

Akshay Anand, the in-charge of the yoga programme at PGIMER, outlined three significant components of the programme that define this initiative. (HT File)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is ready to roll out a programme of yoga sessions specifically designed for doctors, nursing staff, para-medical staff and attendants of patients on June 21.

To mark the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day, a specialised yoga centre will also be inaugurated at Zakir Hall.

Akshay Anand, the in-charge of the yoga programme at PGIMER, outlined three significant components of the programme that define this initiative. He also highlighted its three key features starting with the implementation of an evidence-based integration of yoga.

This therapy follows a structured approach based on scientific evidence, ensuring its effectiveness and safety.

The second feature involves providing yoga training delivered by accredited trainers certified by the government of India.

The third feature places emphasis on prioritising the well-being of health care workers as the primary focus, followed by patients.

“PGIMER has been granted a sum of one crore rupees from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund by MP Kirron Kher to bolster yoga research and empower its initiatives” said Anand.

Notably, PGIMER has become the pioneering institute in India to receive MPLAD funding specifically designated for yoga.

Vivek Lal, director PGIMER said, “It’s a big step forward. We will utilize the services to provide yoga to the caregivers and attendants who are with patients admitted in our premises.

Furthermore, the initiative will extend its benefits to residents and other staff members as well.”

The daily yoga sessions or therapy provided will be completely free of cost. These sessions will take place from Monday to Friday, encompassing a total of five sessions.The first session, specifically targeting neck and back pain, will be conducted from 11:00 am to 11:30 am.

The second, third and fourth sessions will be general sessions open to all participants. These sessions will be held from 1 pm to 1.30 pm, 4.30 pm to 5 pm, and 5 pm to 5.30 pm, respectively.

The final session will be exclusively for doctors and faculty members, taking place from 7 pm to 7.30 pm.

