PGIMER plans ₹27-cr upgrade to help digitise health services
Strap: Plans to upgrade the hospital’s information system with updated software in a bid to make services patient friendly
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to upgrade the hospital’s information system with updated software versions, wherein health services will be digitised and made patient-friendly.
With ₹27 crore hospital information system (HIS) version-2 project, the institute aims to improve technology-based patient and health services, its queue management system and provide easy integration of Government of India’s digital missions. It has been designed by the computer section of PGIMER, in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Noida.
The HIS is a comprehensive, integrated information system designed to manage the administrative, clinical and support aspects of a hospital. The systems are often composed of one or several software components with specialty-specific extensions.
Many of the institute’s patient-friendly projects, including SMS facility for laboratory tests, online payments of treatment, online registration of outpatient departments—are completely dependent on the technology and information system. Due to old versions of software, these initiatives are presently facing implementation issues in PGI.
“We are using the first version of HIS, installed in 2007. Since then, the technology has made huge advances, but we are yet to upgrade the technology in PGI. The current system is slow and faces technology breakdown on several occasions, given the patient load”, said PGIMER deputy director (administration), Kumar Gaurav Dhawan.
He added, “With HIS-2, the computer systems will work faster and will provide better facilities to the patients, improved queue management as patients will be given exact time at which they will get to see the doctors. Also, the HIS-2 will connect PGIMER with its satellite centres at Sangrur and Ferozepur.”
The new system is also expected to help in easy implementation of Centre’s scheme, including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the ‘eSanjeevani’ project, wherein facilities like digital consultation with doctors, consent of patients in letting medical practitioners access their records, are available to people across the country.
Will seek standing finance committee approval
The HIS-2 project will be tabled in the standing finance committee meeting on Wednesday, which will be chaired by the Union health secretary. PGIMER’s director Dr Vivek Lal will also be present in the meeting, where the institute will present around 30 agendas for approvals.
“Once approved, we can formally start implementing the project by procuring hardware and computer systems. It will take around six months to get the initial facilities of the project and it may take around a year to fully implement the complete project”, Dhawan said.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics