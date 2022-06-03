Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGIMER’s Dr Ravindra Khaiwal recognised among top environmental scientists in India

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal has been ranked 11th in India and 3,112th internationally in the list of top environmental sciences scientists by research.com
Dr Ravindra Khaiwal is a professor at PGIMER’s department of community medicine and School of Public Health. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, a professor at PGIMER’s department of community medicine and School of Public Health, has been ranked 11th in India and 3,112th internationally in the list of top environmental sciences scientists by research.com.

Research.com, a leading website for delivering credible data on scientific achievements since 2014, has issued the first edition of its ranking of the world’s leading environmental scientists.

The criteria for ranking include the scientist’s h-index, publications and citations, proportion of contributions made within the particular discipline, as well as awards and accomplishments.

Dr Khaiwal’s work focuses on understanding air pollution, sources, and its exposure to minimise the adverse impacts and facilitate evidence-based policies. He developed exposure-index for health risk assessment, identified barriers for cleaner alternatives, and proposed sustainable solutions for pollution mitigation and a climate-adaptation model to improve environmental quality and promote better health.

