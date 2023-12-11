PGIMER’s pemphigus and pemphigoid clinic marks 10 years

The skin department’s pemphigus and pemphigoid clinic completes 10 years at the department of dermatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The clinic has registered nearly 2,000 patients of pemphigus, pemphigoid and other autoimmune bullous diseases in these 10 years. (HT FILE)

Pemphigus and pemphigoid are rare autoimmune blistering disorders that are not contagious. The symptoms include painful blisters in the mouth, on the skin, or elsewhere in the body.

PGI officials said that considering the uncommon nature of these diseases, this is a huge number and possibly the highest number of patients registered in a single clinic in the whole country.

The clinic, held every Wednesday, has registered patients from entire north India and also from distant states including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Over these 10 years, more than 40 research articles on autoimmune bullous diseases were published.

PGIMER dean (academic), Dr Naresh Panda, released patient education booklets and patient education videos prepared in Hindi, English and Punjabi. These diseases are chronic and require a long -term treatment.

These documents are intended to educate the patients about their disease and how to take care of themselves when they are diseased and also when they get disease free. Additionally, recorded video of patients who have been through these diseases were displayed. These patients shared their experiences with the disease and these are likely to immensely motivate other patients.