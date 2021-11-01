Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGIMS Rohtak doctors remove iron rods from man's chest after freak accident
chandigarh news

PGIMS Rohtak doctors remove iron rods from man’s chest after freak accident

The youth’s two-wheeler had collided with a car carrying iron rods, following which two of the beams pierced through his chest. He was initially taken to a hospital in Sonepat from where he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak
The surgery to remove the irons rods from the youth’s chest lasted five hours, said PGIMS Rohtak doctors. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

A team of doctors at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) successfully removed two iron rods from an 18-year-old accident victim’s chest after a five-hour long surgery on Sunday.

PGIMS cardiac surgeon Dr SS Lohchab said the youth’s two-wheeler had collided with a car carrying iron rods, following which two of the beams pierced through his chest. “Locals had cut the rods and rushed the youth to Bhagat Phool Singh Women Medical College in Sonepat, from where he was referred to PGIMS. We removed the remaining parts of the two iron rods by performing a complex surgery which lasted for five hours. It was a very difficult task for us and it could have proved dangerous in the absence of timely surgical intervention,” the cardiac surgeon added. He further said the patient is now stable and a chest X-ray showed normal lung fields. “He has no problem with respiration and he is out of danger,” the doctor added.

