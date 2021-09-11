PGTI golf meet: Chikkarangappa walks away with title

Chikkarangappa S shot a final round of seven-under 65, the day’s joint best score, to emerge victorious by two shots at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by the Haryana government and Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) on Saturday. The 27-year-old Chikkarangappa (69-65-69-65), who began the day in third place, three shots off the lead, put up a determined performance on the last day to end up with a tournament total of 20-under 268, two shots ahead of the rest at the ₹50 lakh event.

Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (67-62-71-70), the leader for the last two days, was unable to hold on to his overnight two-shot lead as he fired a 70 to finish runner-up at 18-under 270 on a day that witnessed a constant light drizzle. Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-67-66-67) had the best result among the tricity golfers. The 24-year-old Chandigarh lad struck a 67 on Saturday to take third place at 16-under 272. His eagle on the sixth was accompanied by five birdies and two bogeys as he sealed third place, four shots behind the winner.

Panchkula’s Angad Cheema took tied 12th at 10-under 278 while Ravi Kumar ended tied 21st at five-under 283. Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh (68) took fifth place at 14-under 274.

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh finished tied sixth at 13-under 275 along with Gurugram’s Kartik Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow. Kochhar continues to maintain his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit with season’s earnings of Rs. 44.48 lakh.

Chandigarh’s Bishmadpal Singh Seerha, the lone amateur to make the cut, took the honours for the best performance by an amateur after he finished tied 36th at two-under 286.