PGTI meet in Mohali: Chandigarh’s Umed lifts title in professional debut

Chandigarh golfer Umed Kumar fired a steady one-over 63 in the third and final round to win in his professional debut at the PGTI event played at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Mohali on Friday. Umed Kumar (third from left) receiving the trophy and cheque from Ajesh Gupta (second from left, associate vice-president, Kuantum Paper), at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Mohali on Friday. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI (extreme left); BS Gill, president, Forest Hill Golf and Country Club (third from right); Ashish Dwivedi, senior general manager, Kuantum Paper (second from right) and Manish Chopra, general manager, Kuantum Paper (extreme right) were also present. (HT Photo)

Kumar (61-66-63), who is 24-year-old, was two shots behind the lead in second place after round two, totaled even-par 190 for the week as he triumphed with a three-shot margin.

Kumar, who hails from the SEPTA golf course in Chandimandir and also has playing rights at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club and the Panchkula Golf Club, earned a winning cheque worth ₹2,54,300 that placed him sixth in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R (61-64-68), the overnight leader, signed for a six-over 68 to finish runner-up at a total of three-over 193.

Kolkata’s Irfan Ali Mollah (63) finished third with a total of five-over 195.

The Forest Hill Golf and Country Club is a nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round. In the first two rounds, the par for the course was 64, while in the third and last round, the par for the course was changed to 62.

Kumar, who was the winner of two titles on the amateur tour prior to turning pro, was rock-solid on day three as he conceded just one bogey on the 12th and made pars on all other holes. His par-saves with two-putts from 30 feet on the last two holes were the highlight of his round.

He said, “I’m delighted to have won my very first tournament as a professional. It’s a big confidence-booster for my professional career. I just stuck to the basics this week and hit a lot of fairways and greens. My chipping and putting were also exceptional. I made some very crucial par-saves on the last two holes, thanks to my solid putting that saw me home.”

He added, “I thank BS Gill, president of the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club, who has been a great source of support. I would also like to thank my home course, SEPTA, Chandimandir, as well as the Panchkula Golf Club, for supporting me.”

Muthu R made one birdie, five bogeys and a double-bogey during his last round of 68 to finish second.

Lucknow’s Rajesh Kumar Gautam continues to lead the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit with season’s earnings of ₹4,29,600.