Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep, Akshay to aim for title
chandigarh news

PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep, Akshay to aim for title

TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2021 presented by Haryana government and Panchkula golf club will be held from September 8 to 11
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Karandeep Kochhar (in pic above) will be seen in action during the PGTI Players Championship 2021. (HT File Photo)

PGTI Order of Merit leader and Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar along with defending champion Akshay Sharma will be seen in action during the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2021 presented by Haryana government and Panchkula golf club from September 8 to 11. The tournament has an enhanced prize purse of 50 lakh. A pro-am event will be played on September 12.

The event will feature top Indian professionals such as Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa, Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas (winner on the PGTI last week) and Aadil Bedi among others.

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Karandeep Kochhar, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi, the tricity will also be represented by Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Amritinder Singh and Harmeet Kahlon as well as Panchkula’s Angad Cheema, Martendeya Kanishka Sinha, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and Rajesh Kumar.

The TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the scenic Panchkula golf club for the third year in succession will be the second event since the resumption of the 2020-21 season which had a forced break of six months this year due to the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

The foreign names in the field consist of the Bangladeshi duo of Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain as well as Digraj Singh Gill, who is an American national of Indian origin.

Of the three amateurs in the fray, Bishmadpal Singh Seerha and Mandaar S Prashar also hail from the tricity while 14-year-old Aarav D Shah is an Australian national of Indian origin, who is based in Greater Noida.

The six-feet-tall Aarav D Shah will become one of the youngest players to ever play a PGTI event when he tees it up in round one on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virtual symposium on Sikh architecture begins

Khanna police arrests seven for ATM fraud, card cloning

Striking Punjab roadways staff to meet CM Capt Amarinder Singh today

Punjab govt seeks 42,000 crore cash credit limit from RBI for upcoming paddy procurement season
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP