PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep, Akshay to aim for title

PGTI Order of Merit leader and Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar along with defending champion Akshay Sharma will be seen in action during the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2021 presented by Haryana government and Panchkula golf club from September 8 to 11. The tournament has an enhanced prize purse of ₹50 lakh. A pro-am event will be played on September 12.

The event will feature top Indian professionals such as Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa, Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas (winner on the PGTI last week) and Aadil Bedi among others.

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Karandeep Kochhar, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi, the tricity will also be represented by Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Amritinder Singh and Harmeet Kahlon as well as Panchkula’s Angad Cheema, Martendeya Kanishka Sinha, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and Rajesh Kumar.

The TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship being held at the scenic Panchkula golf club for the third year in succession will be the second event since the resumption of the 2020-21 season which had a forced break of six months this year due to the pandemic.

The foreign names in the field consist of the Bangladeshi duo of Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain as well as Digraj Singh Gill, who is an American national of Indian origin.

Of the three amateurs in the fray, Bishmadpal Singh Seerha and Mandaar S Prashar also hail from the tricity while 14-year-old Aarav D Shah is an Australian national of Indian origin, who is based in Greater Noida.

The six-feet-tall Aarav D Shah will become one of the youngest players to ever play a PGTI event when he tees it up in round one on Wednesday.