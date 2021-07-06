Phagwara resident booked for duping ex-armyman of 20 lakh

Shimlapuri police have booked a Phagwara resident for duping a retired armyman of ₹20.3 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for his son as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in the Haryana Police.

During investigation, the police found that the accused had also duped a Shimlapuri resident of ₹10.15 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for his wife in the Railways.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Bhardwaj.

The complainant, Kuldeep Singh of Azad Nagar, said he had come in contact with the accused in 2018. “Sandeep claimed that he had links in the Haryana Police department and can help his son in securing a job,” he told the police.

Kuldeep added that he had paid the total amount to the accused in instalments, but to no avail. “In 2020, when I asked the accused to return my money, the accused issued a cheque of ₹20.3 lakh to me, which was dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds. Later, the accused started threatening me,” he said.

On February 26, he approached the police.

Sub-Inspector Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after a probe, the police have registered an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC against the accused.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.

Women lose ₹23,000 to fraudster inside bank

An unidentified man snatched ₹23,500 from a woman and her daughter inside a bank near the Clock Tower on Monday afternoon on the pretext of helping them in finding damaged currency notes from the bundle.

The women had gone to the bank to withdraw ₹1.08 lakh in order to repay the money borrowed for buying a house.

The Division Number 1 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. At the time of the incident, the CCTVs installed in the bank were not functioning.

Lalita, 44, of Chhawani Mohalla and her daughter Ritika, 18, said they had bought a house in the same locality. “To buy the house, we had borrowed some money from our relatives. We had saved money to repay the loan,” Lalita added.

She said they had withdrawn ₹1.08 lakh when a man without a mask, who was standing by her side, advised them that they should count the money.

“While we were counting the money, he kept on standing there. Meanwhile, he took one of the bundles from my hands saying that two notes are damaged and we should exchange them,” said the woman.

“But he stole ₹23,500 from the bundle and fled. We tried to catch him, but he managed to escape,” she added.

Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, Division Number 1 SHO, said the police have recorded the statements of the victims and are in process of registering an FIR.

CCTVs cameras installed in the markets are being scanned to identify the accused, he added.