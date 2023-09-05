Phase 1 of vaccination drive launched in dist

{Mission Indradhanush}

Mission Indradhanush was launched by district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Manisha Khanna on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

: To immunise pregnant women and children up to the age of five, district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Manisha Khanna launched the first phase of “Mission Indradhanush” at Bachat Bhavan on Tuesday.

This campaign will specially target those who have previously missed out on vaccinations.

DIO Dr Manisha Khanna, highlighted the campaign’s primary objective of reaching out to children under five years of age and pregnant women, who missed out on their vaccinations due to various reasons.

Under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, a district task force convened at the local Bachat Bhavan, where senior officials from various departments discussed guidelines for “Mission Indradhanush” and “Measles and Rubella Elimination Campaign 2023.”

Dr Khanna, providing details on the campaign schedule, said, “The initial phase will take place from September 11 to 16, followed by the second phase from October 9 to 14, and the third phase set for November 20 to 25.”

Dr Manisha Khanna also unveiled a poster, urging the general public to prioritise the vaccination of their five-year-old children. “This campaign goes beyond routine immunizations, placing special emphasis on eradicating measles and rubella from the district by 2023. The initiative includes conducting specialised surveys in high-risk areas and targeted vaccination drives as essential components of its success,” said Khanna.

Dr Khanna extended a call to various concerned departments, urging them to collaborate and contribute to the mission’s success. She underscored the collective efforts required to achieve comprehensive vaccination coverage and disease prevention in the district, emphasising the critical importance of this initiative in safeguarding the health of the community.