Photographer booked for using drone near Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

The Sohana police on Sunday evening arrested a 27-year-old photographer for allegedly using a drone to film the restricted area near the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

After the RPG attack at the headquarters on May 9, the Mohali deputy commissioner had prohibited any drone usage in the area without permission.

The accused was identified as Shashi Gupta, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

According to police, Gupta works for a private advertisement agency that had got a contract to shoot an advertisement for a private hospital located in Sohana.

As Gupta flew his drone to film the hospital and its adjacent area near the Intelligence building, panic gripped the area, following which senior cops rushed to the spot and nabbed him.

“Gupta was filming the hospital building and the nearby area, which fall in the sensitive zone where drone filming is prohibited. During questioning, he claimed that he was not aware of the rules. We have detected no ill intention,” said ASI Omprakash, the investigating officer.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Sohana police station. He will be produced in court on Monday.

