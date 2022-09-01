‘Physical, mental abuse’: HC seeks response from Punjab Police, AAP legislator

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab Police and Sanour AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra on the plea from his second wife alleging police inaction in her complaint of physical and mental abuse by the MLA.

The high court bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought response by September 21 and directed Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to ensure that no physical harm is caused to the petitioner woman.

MLA’s second wife seeks protection

The plea was from MLA’s wife Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, who had approached the high court seeking protection and demanding that authorities be asked to act on her complaint.

Kaur has claimed that the legislator cheated her and married her without divorcing his first wife.

According to Kaur, when she raised this matter with him, he started assaulting her and even threatened to kill her.

As per her petition, she approached the police with a complaint, but they did not act, which prompted her to approach the high court.