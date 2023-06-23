Pick up laptops, not weapons, to script J&K’s future: Amit Shah to youth

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday made an appeal to the youth of Valley to be with change as “stone-pelting and weapons can’t be our future.” He asked the youth to pick up laptops to write the script of development for Jammu and Kashmir and the country, as the whole world market is open for them to excel.

Union home minister Amit Shah at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

On a two-day visit to J&K, Shah landed at Srinagar Airport in a special aircraft in the afternoon after his Jammu visit.

Accompanied by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, the Union minister straight drove to Raj Bhawan in the lap of the picturesque Zabarwan Mountains where he inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth ₹500 crore to the people of the Valley.

Shah said change and transformation are happening in J&K. The appeal comes after around four years after the BJP-led central government brought some drastic changes in J&K by revoking its special status and bifurcation the region into two union territories. The changes had triggered anger and disbelief in the Valley with the Centre detaining all major political leadership of J&K for months.

“The whole world and country is waiting for you. The youth of J&K particularly should come forward and be representatives and leaders of change and take J&K to new heights. I want to tell the youth of Kashmir, those who handed over stones and weapons in your hands, they don’t want your good,” he said.

Advocating for the policies of the administration, Shah said the government intends to make their future. “The government providing laptops in your hands, they want to improve your future. The government is providing electricity, improving roads, or developing tourism; they want to improve your future. Change is the need of the hour and the youth of the valley should connect with it. I have told earlier as well to Kashmir valley to lead the change/transformation,” he said.

He said that when he had come earlier to provide youth clubs to the valley youth, he had received 2,100 mails from the youth. “I again want to say that change is waiting for youth. The whole country is waiting to take you forward. The whole world market is open for the youth of Kashmir. Come forward and commit to PM Modi’s resolve of forming ‘new Kashmir’,” he said.

He said the ₹500 crore works are going to be a reason for a change in the lives of 22 lakh people. Shah said the stone pelting, bombs and bullets were under control in J&K.

“We have seen the incidents of stone pelting, the bandh calls from Pakistan devastating our development here. Day in day out bombs, bullets- all these things are now under control. Today schools and colleges are open, industry is coming. Over 1.88 crore visitors have visited J&K in 2022 which is the biggest number after independence,” he said.

He said they want to make Dal Lake country’s attractive tourist spot. “Primarily, a ₹85 crore scheme has been devised but Dal Lake and Tattoo Ground; in the coming days, the whole country would like to come here,” he said.

Shah lashed out at three families -Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis - saying they had grabbed democracy for their own benefits. “They would not allow panchayat elections or election of panches and sarpanches. Democracy has now arrived in J&K. Over 35,000 elected people are deciding the future of their village, tehsil and district,” he added.

“Modi government has percolated the democracy in J&K by bringing Panchayat Raj,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the LG government for a successful G20 meet. “Recently there was a G20 meet here. Many people commented on it from Mehbooba Mufti to Omar Abdullah, all welcomed it differently. And some predictions were also made. But I will congratulate Manoj Sinha ji that all predictions were proved wrong and the message that there is peace in J&K was sent to the whole world by the G20 meet. It is a big achievement,” he said.

Shah later attended a cultural function of Vitasta at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre(SKICC) and is expected to chair a review meeting at Raj Bhawan on security and Amarnath yatra arrangements.

On Saturday, he is expected to inaugurate a memorial in a park at city center Lal Chowk.