PIL seeking court’s intervention on floods: Unnecessary suits can distract authorities: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday deferred hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to authorities to immediately take steps for relief and rehabilitation of farmers affected by floods in Punjab and Haryana. The matter will be heard again on September 8. (HT File)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Yashvir Singh Rathor posted the matter for hearing for September 8 while observing that it appeared the petition lacked “material particulars” and asked the petitioner to provide “specific details”.

During the hearing, the court cautioned that unnecessary litigation should be avoided as it will distract authorities from the work they are supposed to do. “They will pull out an officer and assign him with a job to file affidavit before the court, whereas he should spend time and energy to help flood victims,” the bench remarked adding that the court hoped the government was doing its best to help flood-affected people.

The PIL was filed by Shubham, a resident of Fazilka and a practising lawyer at the high court. It sought directions to immediately ensure implementation of the provision of minimum standards of relief and rehabilitation under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including food, potable water, sanitation, shelter, lighting, medical and veterinary care, and a setting up of an oversight committee to monitor that under the headship of a high court judge.

Besides, it sought further directions to Punjab to conduct a special girdawari of all affected villages and disburse compensation to agriculturists, households, small traders and livestock owners in a time-bound manner. It also demanded that the central government be directed to activate and disclose emergency action plans for Pong and Bhakra reservoirs under the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

It further said modern technology and equipment be deployed for timely alerts, and annual mock drills be conducted to prevent damage and loss of life in future.

The PIL further said Punjab and Haryana be directed to commission an independent technical audit of vulnerable embankments, bridges and spurs in the flood-hit corridors (including Ferozepur/Fazilka), under expert institutions, and file an action plan in a time-bound manner.