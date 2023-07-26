Kartarpur corridor reopens as flood situation eases at Pakistan border

Pilgrimage to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur Corridor resumed on Tuesday after five days with the flood situation easing in the Ravi at zero point on the India-Pakistan border, officials said.

Pilgrims entering passenger terminal of Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan after reopening of the corridor on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corridor which provides visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the historic Sikh shrine in Pakistan was closed on July 20 due to flooding in Ravi when a large quantity of water was released into it from the dams. The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the pilgrimage to the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib resumed on Tuesday.

As many as 67 pilgrims turned up for visiting the last resting place of the Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak through the corridor. In total 106 pilgrims were granted nod by the Union government to visit the gurdwara on Tuesday.

There is always a difference between the number of those allowed for the pilgrimage and the number of pilgrims visiting the gurdwara, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the suspension period of five days, a total of 700 pilgrims could not visit the Sikh shrine in Pakistan. Now they will have to apply afresh, Aggarwal said.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON