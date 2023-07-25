Kartarpur corridor to reopen today as flood situation eases at Pakistan border

Pilgrimage to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur Corridor is set to resume on Tuesday after five days with the flood situation easing at zero point on the India-Pakistan border.

Villagers look at the zero line fencing near India-Pakistan border submerged in floodwaters at Kartarpur Corridor near Dera Baba Nanak, about 54 km from Amritsar on July 20. (AFP)

The corridor which gives visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the historic Sikh shrine was closed on July 20 due to flooding in Ravi when a large quantity of water was released into it from the dams.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, along with the officials of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), Border Security Force (BSF), Bureau of Immigration, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and district administration, reviewed the flood situation on Monday evening and decided to resume the pilgrimage.

“During these five days, approximately 700 pilgrims could not visit the shrine using this corridor. They will have to apply for the pilgrimage again,” DC added.

The Kartarpur Gurdwara is 4-5 km away from the zero line. Through the corridor, it is connected to the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak, falling in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab state.

