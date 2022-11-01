Pillion rider killed as rashly driven car hits bike in Mohali

A 21-year-old pillion rider on a bike died of a fatal head injury after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler, causing him to be tossed up in the air and fall at a distance, at the Sector 77-88 intersection. His friend who was riding the bike also suffered multiple injuries.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jaivar while his friend, who is out of danger, according to the police, was identified as Anait, 23. Both are natives of Bihar and were working in the city as labourers.

According to the police, the car hit the side of the motorbike, the impact of which was so strong that both riders fell at a distance from the bike. An eyewitness also claimed that the victims had touched high-tension wires above after being tossed up in the air, but police rubbished the claims.

Sub-inspector Naib Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Both were wearing helmets but Jaivar sustained severe head injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital in Sohana where Jaivar was declared brought dead. Anait fractured his left leg but is in a stable condition.”

The car driver also sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital. His statement is yet to be recorded, said the investigating officer.

An eyewitness told police that the car being driven rashly.

“We will register a case of death by negligence after recording the statement of the kin of the deceased. The body has been kept at the mortuary of a private hospital. It will be taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Tuesday,” shared the IO.

People gathered at the spot, meanwhile, blamed the administration for not installing traffic lights at the intersection, saying that it could have prevented the mishap.