Pillion rider killed as truck hits motorcycle in Kalka

Rash driving claimed another life as a truck, which was trying to overtake another truck, hit a motorcycle, causing fatal injuries to the pillion rider, in Rampur Jangi village in Kalka on Saturday night. Rash driving claimed another life as a truck, which was trying to overtake another truck, hit a motorcycle, causing fatal injuries to the pillion rider, in Rampur Jangi village in Kalka on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Satnam of Karanpur village in Pinjore.

His cousin, Baljeet Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said that both of them had been working at a factory in Baddi for the last two months.

On Saturday, around 10pm, as they were on the way to the factory, a truck bearing a Himachal registration number, hit their bike on the main road near the gurdwara in Rampur Jangi village. Baljeet said that the truck was trying to overtake another truck which caused the mishap. He said that as a result of the collision, he and his cousin fell on the road. Satnam was rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital in an unconscious state where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver sped away after the incident.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station on Sunday.

