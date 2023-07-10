Pinjore: 3 dead as debris from landslide falls on house

Three persons, including a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, were killed after debris from a landslide fell on their house, in Pinjore on Monday.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased were identified as Akash, 19, Kartik, 7, and Priyanka, 5, who stayed on Shiv Lotia temple road.

Akash, along with his seven-year-old nephew and five-year-old niece, was having food when malba from a hill fell on their house, causing it to crumble. By the time rescue teams pulled the trio out, they had succumbed to their injuries under the debris.

In a separate incident, police were able to rescue a family of six who had got stuck in a rain-fed drain in Retodh village in Barwala. They family was later taken to primary health centre for medical examination.

