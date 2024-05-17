Pinjore: Duo makes off with 73-year-old widow’s gold earrings, ₹2,000
Two unidentified youths, posing as Good Samaritans offering to safeguard her jewellery, fled with a 73-year-old widow’s gold earrings and ₹2,000 in cash in Pinjore on Wednesday.
The victim, Dyalo, told police that on Wednesday, she was going to withdraw her pension from a bank in Pinjore. She was carrying a cloth bag with ₹2,000 to buy groceries.
She said when she reached near the bank, two youths approached her, cautioning her of rising snatching cases in the area. They asked her to remove her gold earrings and put them in her cloth bag.
They proceeded to take her earrings off and wrap them in a paper. They put the earrings in her cloth bag and left. But later, she was shocked to find her earrings and ₹2,000 in the bag missing. She approached the police, who lodged an FIR under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.