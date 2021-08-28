Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pinjore man held for misbehaving with women commission staff
chandigarh news

Pinjore man held for misbehaving with women commission staff

As per complaint, accused Madan Lal had been unnecessarily visiting the commission office in Panchkula for the last one week
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:57 AM IST
On August 26, the accused visited the Panchkula office of Haryana State Women Commission twice and allegedly threatened the staff. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man was arrested for misbehaving with the female staff of Haryana State Women Commission and obstructing public servants from discharge of duties, the police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Madan Lal Dhiman of Pinjore. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police custody.

Dhiman was arrested on August 26 on the complaint of the Haryana State Women Commission. The complaint said that the accused Madan Lal had been for the last one week unnecessarily visiting the commission office in Panchkula.

On August 26, Lal came at around 10am and started arguing with the staff and misbehaved with them. He returned at around 4pm and again misbehaved with the staff. He allegedly threatened the staff and even refused to sign on the entry register, following which the police were called and he was arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

