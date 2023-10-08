Pink October walkathon in Chandigarh raises awareness on breast cancer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Women participants were made aware about the importance of early detection of the disease and treatment protocols to be followed, with Dr Pankaj and Dr Bhavna from PGIMER answering queries

City residents, including breast cancer survivors and senior doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Saturday participated in Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society’s walkathon at Sukhna Lake to raise awareness on breast cancer.

Besides breast cancer survivors and senior doctors, students from various schools and National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadet Corps cadets also took part in the walkathon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The walkathon was held as part of “Pink October”, being celebrated as the Breast and Cervix Cancer Awareness Month.

It was flagged off by PGIMER department of clinical haematology and medical oncology head Dr Pankaj Malhotra.

Women participants were made aware about the importance of early detection of the disease and treatment protocols to be followed, with Dr Pankaj and Dr Bhavna from PGIMER answering queries.

“The walkathon was held under the aegis of Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society. It is our collective duty to create more and more awareness about breast and cervix cancer,” said Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society president Renu Saigal.

Students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Sector 16, Panchkula, also staged a “nukkad natak” on this year’s awareness month theme, as announced by the National Cancer Information System (NCIS) was “Keeping Her in The Picture”, the organisation’s administrator Ajay Tulli said.

Besides breast cancer survivors and senior doctors, students from various schools and National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadet Corps cadets from Army, Air Force and Navy Wings, Army Generals, also took part in the walkathon.

