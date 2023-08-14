Chandigarh: Ward Number 35 gets its own waste processing facility in Sec 49

Aiming to make four major housing societies in Ward Number 35, spanning across Sectors 48 to 50, self-reliant in tackling their daily dry waste and wet waste, municipal corporation (MC) has set up the city’s first decentralised garbage processing facility in Sector 49 under its pilot project.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The newly operational compost-cum-RDF (refuse-derived fuel) machine was installed at Sehaj Safai Kendra (SSK) and is intended to serve four bulk waste generator housing societies, including Kendriya Vihar, Pushpak Enclave, Progressive Society, and Telehos Society, which collectively produce a daily output of 491 kg dry waste and 958 kg wet waste.

The complete project’s expenditure amounts to approximately ₹40 lakh, comprising ₹18 lakh dedicated to civil work and ₹22 lakh for the machinery. The machine’s operational capacity stands at 1,000 kg per day for a duration of eight to 10 hours. The initial batch processing is anticipated to take 30 minutes, followed by 10 to 20 minutes for subsequent batches. Each batch’s processing capability ranges between 35-40 kg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said in accordance with the 2016 solid waste management regulations, each bulk waste generator is mandated to process their wet waste. The machine’s functionality is geared towards converting mixed or segregated waste into RDF pellets possessing a notable calorific value.

It has been decided that the resident welfare associations (RWAs) will manage the machine’s operation post the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the civic body. A comprehensive assessment of progress will be carried out in due course, she added.

Area councillor Rajinder Sharma said the machine’s installation is a part of a pilot project and this specific ward is the first in Chandigarh to achieve self-reliance in waste processing within its confines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, these societies faced penalties for not adhering to the requirement of processing their waste internally, as mandated by the solid waste management rules. Their challenge had been the lack of available space within the societies for such activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON