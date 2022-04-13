Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam.
“Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed,” tweeted Mehbooba, while posting pictures of police vehicles outside her house.
“Doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will benefit politically by deepening mistrust & sowing seeds of division & hatred,” she said in another tweet.
On April 4, Bal Krishnan, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence. He was rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar where he is undergoing treatment.
He was running a chemist shop in the village and his family had never migrated from Kashmir.
Earlier also, the PDP chief had been placed under house arrest and prevented from travelling to different parts of Kashmir.
-
Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront. Citing National Green Tribunal orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. Singhstrict forest officer Harbhajan Singh stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions.
-
3 ‘hybrid terrorists’ of LeT arrested in J&K’s Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the Lashkar's plan to launch an attack in north Kashmir by arresting three hybrid militants in Sopore. The spokesperson said that acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was set up by the police, 22RR and 179Bn CRPF near Sunwani bridge in Wadoora Bala. The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir of Brathkalan and Shabir Ahmed Wagay of Warpora.
-
J&K ex-dy CM’s bungalow: CIC directs CBI to apprise RTI applicant of current status of complaint
The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI in Jammu to provide a revised reply within 15 days to an RTI applicant who had sought to know the status of his complaint seeking registration of an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and others over alleged illegal construction of a bungalow near an army ammunition depot here.
-
Illegal immigrants evicted from Railways’ land in Jammu
The Railways on Tuesday evicted illegal immigrants, who had encroached upon its land near tracks in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar, officials said. Railways SSP Mohammad Arif Reshu said no force was used and the encroachers vacated the Railways land on their own. “They were told that it is not safe to live close to the tracks and they also understood the hazards and vacated on their own,” he added.
-
HP high court issues notice over regularisation of illegal structures
The Himachal Pradesh high court, in a matter pertaining to regularisation of illegal structures by the state government, has issued notices to the chief secretary; additional secretary, town and country planning; director, department of town and country planning; and the town planner. The division bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed these orders on a writ petition filed by Hitanshu Jishtu.
