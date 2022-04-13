Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam.

“Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed,” tweeted Mehbooba, while posting pictures of police vehicles outside her house.

“Doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will benefit politically by deepening mistrust & sowing seeds of division & hatred,” she said in another tweet.

On April 4, Bal Krishnan, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence. He was rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar where he is undergoing treatment.

He was running a chemist shop in the village and his family had never migrated from Kashmir.

Earlier also, the PDP chief had been placed under house arrest and prevented from travelling to different parts of Kashmir.