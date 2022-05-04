PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his party and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma was also present at the meeting that took stock of the prevailing situation in the state. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
The PLC chief said while people of Punjab had voted overwhelmingly for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with great expectations, there was already a strong sense of disillusionment against the government sooner than it was expected. “Not only has the AAP government backed out on several promises and commitments, it has also hurt the pride of Punjabis by usurping their power and rights,” he said.
Capt Amarinder said that Punjabis will never tolerate an outsider like Arvind Kejriwal running the government from Delhi. He also pointed out as to how Kejriwal was conducting the meetings of Punjab officers in Delhi and issuing commands to them, calling it “unconstitutional” and “unacceptable”. He said the way Kejriwal was running the government, he would run Punjab into ground”.
Responding to the demands of party leaders that he should start moving across the state, the former CM said he will soon be announcing his statewide programme, visiting all the district headquarters in the first round followed by assembly segments.
Addressing the meeting, BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said that although the BJP-PLC alliance could not win many seats, a strong foundation has already been laid down. “While the immediate focus will definitely be on municipal elections, which are due within less than a year now, the alliance will be a formidable force in 2024 general elections,” he said.
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.
25% in 12-15 years age group get vaccinated against Covid in Thane in April
In April, there has been a positive response for children's vaccination in the city with 25% being vaccinated in the 12-15 years age group. Whereas, in the first month (March) when the vaccination for children started, hardly 5% were inoculated. Thane Municipal Corporation is hoping that the number would increase in May as schools of all Boards are closed. In April alone, the city vaccinated around 20,000 in the 12-15 years age group.
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the 'deteriorating' quality of education under the current regime. In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP's state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don't want to enrol their wards in government schools.
