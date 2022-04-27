Plug all illegal water outlets before paddy season: Bram Shanker Jimpa

Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday directed officials to plug all illegal water outlets, besides repairing all altered outlets before the commencement of the paddy season in a bid to ensure the supply of canal water to farmers at the tail-end villages in the state.

These directions were issued by the minister while holding a meeting with AAP MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy from Jalalabad, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khemkaran and Narinder Pal Singh Sawna from Fazilka here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-1.

He asked the officials to bring the altered outlets back to their original size and also complete the cleaning and repair work of minors and distributaries well before the beginning of the paddy season.

Jimpa also ordered officials to complete the work of repair/cleaning of Arniwala minor, Bhagsar, Ladhuka, Mamdot, Laxman, Barkatwah and Faizwah at the earliest so that farmers would not have to face any hardship for sowing of paddy crop.

Taking a strict note of reports regarding canal water theft, the minister instructed the officials to conduct surprise inspections to prevent this illegal practice so that the tail-end farmers would also get an adequate share of canal water.

