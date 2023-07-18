Water level above danger mark, 56 breaches in Ghaggar yet to be plugged in Punjab

Though around 12 breaches have been plugged in the Ghaggar river, 56 breaches in are yet to be plugged. Officials said it was impossible to plug these breaches as the water level is 750.6 feet, which is around 2.4 feet above the danger mark i.e. 748.2 feet.



Meanwhile, teams of army and NDRF have been sent back as water has been continuously receding for the last three days.

Officials said the widest breach of 120-feet is in Makarod Sahib village, followed by 114-feet in Phulad village, while the other ones weren’t this large.

An official pleading anonymity said there were total 68 breaches in the 40-km stretch of the Ghaggar in Sangrur.

Over 94,000 people and 30,000 agricultural land in 27 villages and two cities of Moonak subdivision have been affected.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “We have plugged around 12 breaches so far and plugging other breaches is not possible at present due to high level of water and fast speed of flow. These will be plugged after water level comes down in the river.”

Another body found, toll rises to 3

Body of a 22-year-old youth, who had gone missing on Thursday, was found from agricultural fields at Dehla village.

He along with other three workers was on night duty at a private factory located in Dehla village.

They were trapped in a factory after floods in the surrounding area. They tried to leave the factory without waiting for any help and had no idea about the depth of the water and drowned. One of them was rescued while other was found dead.

SHO Surinder Bhalla said Lovepreet Singh (22) of Balran village was missing and his body was recovered on Monday.

