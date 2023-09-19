Plywood traders robbed at gunpoint in Yamunanagar

At least four assailants allegedly robbed ₹15.1 lakh cash, two mobile phones and a gold chain from two brothers, who own a plywood business, at gunpoint in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Monday.

At least four assailants allegedly robbed ₹ 15.1 lakh cash, two mobile phones and a gold chain from two brothers, who own a plywood business, at gunpoint in broad daylight in Yamunanagar on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complainants, the unidentified men looted two iPhone 12, worth ₹1.2 lakh, and a chain costing ₹1 lakh from them.

The incident took place around 10:30 am, when the owners of Tirupati plyboard, Anuj Goel and Achint Goel, reached their unit on Kharwan-Bhagwanpur road with cash in a bag.

Anuj said they had kept the bag in a drawer of their table and got engaged in their work, when four young men entered their office, nearly 15 minutes after they reached.

“One of them, who was smoking, took out a pistol (mauser) from his pants and pointed it at my forehead, asking for all the money. Out of fear, my brother kept the bag on the table. After taking the bag, the man snatched a gold chain from Achint’s neck and also our mobile phones before leaving,” Anuj told the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Anuj told the reporters that a Bolero SUV was following them for long and the men had not covered their faces fearlessly, as they were working in a remote location.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Jagadhri Sadar police station.

SHO inspector Kusum Bala said that several teams were rushed to the crime scene after they were informed about the robbery and they are scanning the CCTVs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON